BJP Urges National Conference to Focus on Jammu and Kashmir's Development, Forget Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma has called on the National Conference to shift its attention from Article 370 and concentrate on the development of the region. Sharma described Article 370 as a historical issue and urged the National Conference to focus on issues crucial for the welfare of the region's people.

At a recent party meeting, Sharma criticized the National Conference and other Kashmiri parties for using Article 370 as an emotional tool to mislead the public for political gains. He asserted that despite its controversy, the provision's abrogation had enabled the realization of basic rights for various societal sections.

Highlighting the improvements in Jammu and Kashmir since the provision's abrogation, Sharma pointed out developments in connectivity and sectors like health, education, and communication. He praised recent prestigious projects and social welfare schemes and urged the National Conference to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model for a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

