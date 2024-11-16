Speaker Johnson Calls for Ethics Panel Restraint on Gaetz Report

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for the congressional ethics panel to hold back a report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Gaetz, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for U.S. attorney general.

Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, stressed that releasing the report would violate House protocols, as Gaetz has already resigned from Congress, rendering the ethics probe moot just days before an expected report release.

Despite Gaetz facing a lengthy Justice Department investigation, which concluded without charges, Johnson intends to appeal to the Ethics Committee to withhold further action, highlighting a breach of tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)