Abkhazia Unrest: Protesters Demand Leader's Resignation Over Moscow Agreement

Protesters stormed the parliament in Abkhazia, demanding President Aslan Bzhania's resignation over an investment deal with Moscow. The unrest highlights Abkhazia's precarious relationship with Russia, which supports its economy but seeks greater concessions. Talks continue between the government and opposition amid growing political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 01:30 IST
Protesters broke into the parliament of Abkhazia, a Russian-backed breakaway Georgian region, on Friday, demanding the resignation of leader Aslan Bzhania over an unpopular investment agreement with Moscow. Despite the unrest, Bzhania stated he would not step down and was committed to maintaining his role.

Amid concerns, Russia advised its citizens to avoid travel to Abkhazia, a region it recognized as independent in 2008. Protesters used a truck to force their way into the parliamentary complex, expressing fears the agreement could allow wealthy Russians to drive locals out of the market.

The ongoing crisis underscores Abkhazia's dependency on Russian economic support while highlighting internal divisions over the government's handling of foreign investments. Opposition leaders remain firm in their demand for Bzhania to resign to protect local interests from external pressures.

