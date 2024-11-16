Markets Slump Amid Fed Signals and New Cabinet Nominations

On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 faced their largest daily losses in weeks following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks about a slower pace of interest-rate cuts. These comments, coupled with President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, sent ripples through investment communities.

Traders revised their expectations for rate shifts, with odds indicating less likelihood of changes at the Fed's December meeting. Economic data, including stronger-than-anticipated retail sales, bolstered views of ongoing economic strength, complicating the outlook for looser monetary policy.

Investor anxiety further deepened as Trump signaled plans to appoint Robert F Kennedy Jr. to the health department, negatively impacting vaccine producer stocks. Information technology suffered the worst impact among major industry sectors, reflecting broader market volatility and sector rotations.

