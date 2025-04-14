Goldman Sachs Surpasses Profit Estimates, Navigates Market Volatility
Goldman Sachs reports a first-quarter profit increase driven by record equities trading revenue, despite challenges from tariffs and market volatility. Profits rose 15% to $4.74 billion, with CEO David Solomon cautioning a difficult operating environment ahead. The bank announced a $40 billion stock buyback program.
Goldman Sachs has reported a significant first-quarter profit increase, driven by record equities trading revenue amidst volatile markets. The bank's profits jumped by 15% to $4.74 billion, or $14.12 per share, surpassing analysts' expectations. Despite this positive outcome, CEO David Solomon has warned that the bank faces a challenging environment moving forward.
The Wall Street institution navigated through tariffs and inflation concerns, contributing to a 27% increase in equities trading revenue. However, investment banking fees saw an 8% decline, reflecting ongoing constraints in the advisory sector. Goldman joins JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley in reporting higher profits, with investors closely watching future projections.
The bank also announced a $40 billion stock buyback program, while facing investor scrutiny over executive compensation. Shareholders are expected to vote on pay proposals during the bank's annual meeting. Goldman plans staffing cuts, anticipating a $150 million severance charge in the second quarter, while considering new partners for its credit card operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Equities Tumble Amid Trump Tariffs: Investors Bracing for Recession Risks
Turbulent Markets: A Deep Dive Into the Impact of Tariffs
Turbulent Markets: Is the Rebound Real?
Global Maternal Mortality Declines, But Aid Cuts and Global Inequities Pose Threats
Equity Fund Inflows Hit 11-Month Low Amid Turbulent Markets