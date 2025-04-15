Citigroup Soars Amid Market Volatility

Citigroup saw its profits soar in the first quarter as market volatility boosted trading activity. Robust earnings followed a trend set by Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, all benefitting from increased equities trading.

Driven by portfolio adjustments amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariffs and new Chinese tech advancements, stock trading saw a significant uptick. "We continue to help our clients navigate an uncertain environment," stated CEO Jane Fraser. Citi's markets revenue jumped 12% to $6 billion, exceeding earlier forecasts.

Fixed income revenue climbed 8% to $4.5 billion due to growth in rates and currencies. Net income reached $4.1 billion, translating to $1.96 per share, compared to $3.37 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year prior. Despite the positive outcomes, Citi is undergoing a strategic overhaul under Fraser, focusing on streamlining operations and resolving regulatory issues.

