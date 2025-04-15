Left Menu

Citigroup Soars Amid Market Volatility

Citigroup's first-quarter profits surged, driven by robust trading activity amid market volatility. Earnings were in line with other major Wall Street banks, reflecting strong equities and fixed income performance. CEO Jane Fraser is steering a turnaround effort, focusing on regulatory issues and enhancing operational efficiency to boost profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:43 IST
Citigroup saw its profits soar in the first quarter as market volatility boosted trading activity. Robust earnings followed a trend set by Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, all benefitting from increased equities trading.

Driven by portfolio adjustments amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariffs and new Chinese tech advancements, stock trading saw a significant uptick. "We continue to help our clients navigate an uncertain environment," stated CEO Jane Fraser. Citi's markets revenue jumped 12% to $6 billion, exceeding earlier forecasts.

Fixed income revenue climbed 8% to $4.5 billion due to growth in rates and currencies. Net income reached $4.1 billion, translating to $1.96 per share, compared to $3.37 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year prior. Despite the positive outcomes, Citi is undergoing a strategic overhaul under Fraser, focusing on streamlining operations and resolving regulatory issues.

