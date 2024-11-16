Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues at APEC Summit: Taiwan Invites Biden

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i met U.S. President Joe Biden. The warm interaction involved thanking Biden for bolstering U.S.-Taiwan relations and extended an invitation for Biden to visit Taiwan soon, highlighting ongoing diplomatic connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 16-11-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 07:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

Taiwan's representative at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit has taken a significant diplomatic stride by meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

In this encounter, Taiwan's Lin Hsin-i expressed gratitude towards Biden for his pivotal role in enhancing the U.S.-Taiwan relationship over the past four years. The vibrant exchange of views between the two leaders underscores the ongoing dialogue and partnership.

Lin Hsin-i used the meeting to officially invite President Biden to visit Taiwan, signaling a desire for stronger future cooperation and engagement between the two nations. This reflects Taiwan's proactive stance in maintaining and expanding international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

