Diplomatic Dialogues at APEC Summit: Taiwan Invites Biden
During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i met U.S. President Joe Biden. The warm interaction involved thanking Biden for bolstering U.S.-Taiwan relations and extended an invitation for Biden to visit Taiwan soon, highlighting ongoing diplomatic connections.
- Country:
- Peru
Taiwan's representative at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit has taken a significant diplomatic stride by meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
In this encounter, Taiwan's Lin Hsin-i expressed gratitude towards Biden for his pivotal role in enhancing the U.S.-Taiwan relationship over the past four years. The vibrant exchange of views between the two leaders underscores the ongoing dialogue and partnership.
Lin Hsin-i used the meeting to officially invite President Biden to visit Taiwan, signaling a desire for stronger future cooperation and engagement between the two nations. This reflects Taiwan's proactive stance in maintaining and expanding international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
