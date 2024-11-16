Outrage Over Tragic Jhansi Hospital Fire: Calls for Accountability Mount

On Friday, a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 infants. This incident has triggered widespread criticism against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as the health department for alleged negligence.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the government, urging immediate improvements in medical infrastructure and calling for one crore rupees in compensation for each affected family. Yadav stressed the need for accountability, linking the incident to systemic failures within the state's healthcare management.

Officials are investigating the cause, initially attributed to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced potential DNA tests to identify victims. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to provide world-class care to the injured as outrage over the incident mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)