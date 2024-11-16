Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Criticizes Fadnavis Over 'Vote Jihad' Controversy

Ahead of Maharashtra elections, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticizes Deputy CM Fadnavis for inciting religious discord with 'Vote Jihad' remarks. Pawar emphasizes issues like farmer suicides, dropping crop prices, and unemployment. Opposition MVA coalition challenges ruling Mahayuti alliance as elections loom on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:13 IST
Sharad Pawar Criticizes Fadnavis Over 'Vote Jihad' Controversy
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar criticized Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, during a press conference on Saturday, focusing on the contentious use of the term 'Vote Jihad' ahead of the state elections.

Addressing reporters, Pawar accused Fadnavis and his associates of attempting to stir religious discord rather than addressing substantive issues affecting the state, such as the rampant farmer suicides, falling prices for key crops like soybeans and cotton, and the employment challenges faced by educated youths.

Pawar further noted that Fadnavis' party is resorting to such tactics because of their electoral setback at the Lok Sabha level, which he interpreted as a sign that the public desires change. Despite efforts to introduce schemes like the Rs 1500 Ladli Behan Yojana for women, Pawar expressed skepticism about their effectiveness in making significant changes.

Previously, Fadnavis accused the opposition of engaging in 'vote jihad,' urging supporters to counteract with a 'dharmyuddh' (religious war) of votes. The upcoming Maharashtra elections on November 20, with results on November 23, sees the MVA coalition aiming to regain power against the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44, highlighting the competitive electoral landscape. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

