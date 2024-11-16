Fadnavis Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anti-Poor Stance Amid Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-poor' for his remarks on the Dharavi redevelopment project. Gandhi allegedly claimed the land was handed to industrialist Gautam Adani, a charge Fadnavis denies, emphasizing the project's transparency and state government involvement.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of adopting an 'anti-poor' stance following Gandhi's controversial remarks pertaining to the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.
Addressing a rally in Amravati ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, Gandhi criticized the BJP, suggesting that land in Dharavi, valued at crores of rupees, was allocated to industrialist Gautam Adani. He further alleged that the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government was undermined by financial influences linked to the project.
In rebuttal, Fadnavis stated that the Congress aimed to keep impoverished communities in poverty. He assured that accusations of land being handed to Adani are unfounded, clarifying that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a transparent initiative with state collaboration, as per guidelines set during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure.
