Left Menu

Fadnavis Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anti-Poor Stance Amid Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-poor' for his remarks on the Dharavi redevelopment project. Gandhi allegedly claimed the land was handed to industrialist Gautam Adani, a charge Fadnavis denies, emphasizing the project's transparency and state government involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:27 IST
Fadnavis Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anti-Poor Stance Amid Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of adopting an 'anti-poor' stance following Gandhi's controversial remarks pertaining to the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.

Addressing a rally in Amravati ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, Gandhi criticized the BJP, suggesting that land in Dharavi, valued at crores of rupees, was allocated to industrialist Gautam Adani. He further alleged that the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government was undermined by financial influences linked to the project.

In rebuttal, Fadnavis stated that the Congress aimed to keep impoverished communities in poverty. He assured that accusations of land being handed to Adani are unfounded, clarifying that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a transparent initiative with state collaboration, as per guidelines set during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024