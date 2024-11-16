Left Menu

UK Stuck Between EU and US Trade Models: A Choice for Economic Freedom

Stephen Moore, a senior economic adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, urged Britain to align its trade relations with the U.S., critiquing the EU's 'socialist model.' Despite this push, UK leaders are advocating for stronger ties with the EU, amidst ongoing global trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:37 IST
UK Stuck Between EU and US Trade Models: A Choice for Economic Freedom
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a critical voice, Stephen Moore, senior economic adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recommended that Britain prioritize trade relations with the United States over closer ties with the European Union due to the EU's 'socialist model.'

Moore stressed that aligning with the American economic model could enhance the likelihood of a free trade agreement with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called for Britain to mend its relationship with the EU, highlighting the political tug-of-war.

Top British officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, have championed improved trade and diplomatic ties with the EU. This comes as they await global reactions to Trump's victory and potential U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024