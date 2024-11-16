UK Stuck Between EU and US Trade Models: A Choice for Economic Freedom

In a critical voice, Stephen Moore, senior economic adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recommended that Britain prioritize trade relations with the United States over closer ties with the European Union due to the EU's 'socialist model.'

Moore stressed that aligning with the American economic model could enhance the likelihood of a free trade agreement with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called for Britain to mend its relationship with the EU, highlighting the political tug-of-war.

Top British officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, have championed improved trade and diplomatic ties with the EU. This comes as they await global reactions to Trump's victory and potential U.S. tariffs.

