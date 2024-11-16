Former MLA Ramamurthy Naidu Passes Away at 72

Veteran politician and former TDP MLA Ramamurthy Naidu, the younger sibling of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has died at 72. He passed away at a private super-specialty hospital following a battle with severe health issues.

Hospital authorities reported that Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted on November 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite maximum medical efforts, including cardio pulmonary resuscitation, he remained haemodynamically unstable with persistent low blood pressure.

His death, marked at 12.45 PM, brought to a close a significant political career, notably representing the Chandragiri constituency from 1994 to 1999. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to his family, including Naidu's son, famed Telugu actor Nara Rohit.

(With inputs from agencies.)