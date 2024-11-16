Left Menu

Former MLA Ramamurthy Naidu Passes Away at 72

Ramamurthy Naidu, former TDP MLA and younger brother of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, passed away at 72. He succumbed to health complications despite intensive medical efforts. He was admitted on November 14 following cardiac arrest and suffered from non-communicating normal pressure hydrocephalus and respiratory distress.

Veteran politician and former TDP MLA Ramamurthy Naidu, the younger sibling of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has died at 72. He passed away at a private super-specialty hospital following a battle with severe health issues.

Hospital authorities reported that Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted on November 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite maximum medical efforts, including cardio pulmonary resuscitation, he remained haemodynamically unstable with persistent low blood pressure.

His death, marked at 12.45 PM, brought to a close a significant political career, notably representing the Chandragiri constituency from 1994 to 1999. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to his family, including Naidu's son, famed Telugu actor Nara Rohit.

