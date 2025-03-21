Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Marks Grandson's 10th Birthday with Prayers, Charity, and Tech Innovations

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu celebrated his grandson Devaansh's 10th birthday with prayers at Tirumala temple. The family funded an Annaprasadam, denying state funds were used. Naidu also signed a MoU with Bill Gates to enhance public welfare via tech in healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:43 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Marks Grandson's 10th Birthday with Prayers, Charity, and Tech Innovations
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked his grandson Devaansh's 10th birthday with a visit to the sacred Tirumala temple, where the family offered prayers. Joined by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh and other family members, Naidu participated in the ritual occasion with a personal touch.

A special Annaprasadam program was organized for the occasion, personally funded by Naidu, dispelling rumors that state funds were involved. Sources confirmed that the tradition, in place for a decade, involves distributing meals to devotees on Devaansh's birthday.

Coinciding with celebrations, Naidu witnessed the signing of a significant MoU between the Andhra Pradesh government and the Gates Foundation. The agreement, endorsed during Bill Gates' visit to India, aims to drive innovation in crucial sectors like healthcare and agriculture, using technology to uplift vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025