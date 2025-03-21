Chandrababu Naidu Marks Grandson's 10th Birthday with Prayers, Charity, and Tech Innovations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked his grandson Devaansh's 10th birthday with a visit to the sacred Tirumala temple, where the family offered prayers. Joined by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh and other family members, Naidu participated in the ritual occasion with a personal touch.

A special Annaprasadam program was organized for the occasion, personally funded by Naidu, dispelling rumors that state funds were involved. Sources confirmed that the tradition, in place for a decade, involves distributing meals to devotees on Devaansh's birthday.

Coinciding with celebrations, Naidu witnessed the signing of a significant MoU between the Andhra Pradesh government and the Gates Foundation. The agreement, endorsed during Bill Gates' visit to India, aims to drive innovation in crucial sectors like healthcare and agriculture, using technology to uplift vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)