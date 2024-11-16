Left Menu

Parliamentary Showdown: Rahul Gandhi's Vocal Opposition

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accuses BJP of stalling Parliament debates and credits Rahul Gandhi for pressing discussions. He highlights farmers' distress due to inadequate MSP, blames central and state governments, and criticizes their anti-farmer policies, ahead of Maharashtra polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is allegedly stalling parliamentary debates, but senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala credits Rahul Gandhi for compelling the government to engage in discussions. Surjewala responded to remarks by Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on the decline of debate quality since Gandhi's opposition leadership in the Lok Sabha.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, Surjewala highlighted the plight of soybean farmers in Maharashtra, forecasting a Rs 24000 crore loss this season. He criticized the Modi government's MSP declaration, which contrasts sharply with local procurement promises, accusing the government of undermining farmers' interests.

Surjewala condemned the BJP and its allies as anti-farmer, claiming they have failed to support agricultural communities. With Maharashtra's elections approaching, these issues take center stage, as cultivators demand accountability for their losses amidst the leadership tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

