Kharge's Bold Critique: A Call for Democracy and Equality

In a fiery speech, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of eroding the freedom of speech and imprisoning those who dissent. Speaking at a rally in Ranchi's Ormanjhi, Kharge accused Modi of silencing voices that highlight his missteps and questioned the state of democracy under his leadership.

The Congress leader also targeted recent political shifts, labeling former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren as a 'traitor' for joining the BJP. He urged caution, warning the people of Jharkhand about Modi's alleged plans to prioritize industrialists over the region's resources and people.

Highlighting economic concerns, Kharge claimed that a disproportionate concentration of wealth sees 62% owned by merely 5% of the richest, while the rest struggle under an unequal system. Additionally, he alleged financial injustice against Jharkhand, accusing Modi of withholding crucial funds needed for welfare initiatives and housing schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)