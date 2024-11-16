Unity and Contention: Shekhawat's Stand Against Congress
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized Congress for divisive politics and emphasized BJP's unity ideals in the Maharashtra elections. He expressed confidence in Mahayuti's electoral victory and highlighted RSS's role in national unity. Shekhawat condemned Congress's welfare schemes as poorly planned.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized Congress for its alleged divisive politics while advocating for unity's strength as preached by saints for centuries. He accused Congress of dividing people along religious, economic, and caste lines.
Shekhawat is campaigning for the Mahayuti alliance before the Maharashtra elections, asserting confidence in the BJP's potential victory. He reiterated that the BJP's strategies remain constant regardless of election outcomes and emphasized Maharashtra's role in building a developed India.
The minister condemned Congress's labeling of the RSS as a terrorist group and accused Congress of ineffectively implementing welfare schemes without proper planning. He dismissed allegations against the BJP's initiatives as politically motivated.
