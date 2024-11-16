Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: General Upendra Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission to Nepal

General Upendra Dwivedi's upcoming visit to Nepal aims to bolster defense and strategic ties between India and Nepal. He will be conferred an honorary rank, engage in talks on military collaboration, and discuss regional security. The visit highlights the enduring military partnership and cultural connections between the nations.

  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi is set to initiate a four-day diplomatic visit to Nepal from November 20 to 24, focusing on strengthening defense relations and assessing regional security dynamics. The visit underscores the enduring military bond between India and its neighboring country, with plans to enhance strategic cooperation.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will be awarded the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army,' paying homage to a longstanding tradition that symbolizes the robust military relationship between India and Nepal. This ceremony, conducted by Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel, further cements ties between the two nations.

The visit will also involve comprehensive discussions on military diplomacy with Nepalese officials, including talks with General Ashok Raj Sigdel and key government leaders. Emphasis will be placed on collaborative military exercises, training programs, and strategic security dialogues designed to tackle regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

