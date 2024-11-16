Election Standoff: BJP and Congress in Poll Code Clash

The fierce electoral battle between India's leading political parties, BJP and Congress, has intensified with mutual accusations of poll code violations. The Election Commission is now seeking responses from both parties' heads on these allegations.

With Assembly elections ongoing in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the commission has intervened following complaints from each party against their rival's leaders. The BJP has accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation about industrial opportunities shifting from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Congress has countered, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of making slanderous statements.

The tension between the two political giants is a continuation of their previous confrontations during the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the deep-seated rivalry that has become a hallmark of Indian politics. The Election Commission's demand for clarification aims to ensure that political discourse remains within the boundaries of decorum and the model code of conduct.

