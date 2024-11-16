Left Menu

Election Standoff: BJP and Congress in Poll Code Clash

The BJP and Congress are locked in a dispute over alleged poll code violations, with both sides filing complaints against each other's leaders. The Election Commission has demanded responses from both parties by November 18. The controversy centers around statements made during campaign rallies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The fierce electoral battle between India's leading political parties, BJP and Congress, has intensified with mutual accusations of poll code violations. The Election Commission is now seeking responses from both parties' heads on these allegations.

With Assembly elections ongoing in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the commission has intervened following complaints from each party against their rival's leaders. The BJP has accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation about industrial opportunities shifting from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Congress has countered, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of making slanderous statements.

The tension between the two political giants is a continuation of their previous confrontations during the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the deep-seated rivalry that has become a hallmark of Indian politics. The Election Commission's demand for clarification aims to ensure that political discourse remains within the boundaries of decorum and the model code of conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

