Political Tensions Rise in Himachal Pradesh as Congress Faces Internal Struggles

Tensions in Himachal Pradesh's Congress governance have escalated with allegations of internal divisions and MLAs liaising with the BJP. Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan claims these rifts could destabilize the current government.

Mahajan criticizes Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that his continued leadership risks sidelining Congress members politically for decades. The BJP, Mahajan insisted, would strategically respond at an opportune moment for the state's benefit.

Furthermore, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has invalidated the recent appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries, prompted by findings of unconstitutionality. This ruling might further weaken Congress's grip as opposition parties gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)