Elon Musk Endorses Change-Minded Candidate for Treasury Secretary

Elon Musk, advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, supports Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick for Treasury secretary, citing his potential to enact change. Musk criticizes alternatives like investor Scott Bessent as 'business-as-usual' choices that could lead to financial stagnation, urging further public discourse on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:55 IST
In a recent endorsement, billionaire Elon Musk expressed support for Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as a potential U.S. Treasury secretary, suggesting Lutnick's ability to drive substantial change. Musk, who serves as an advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, emphasized the need for disruption in traditional fiscal policies.

Musk described Scott Bessent, another possible candidate, as a 'business-as-usual choice', implying that such an approach risks economic stagnation and mounting debt. He shared these views on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The billionaire's comments have sparked discussions about the direction of America's financial leadership and the necessity of reformative ideas in top government roles. Observers and policymakers alike await Trump's official nomination for the critical position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

