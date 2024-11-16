Elon Musk Endorses Change-Minded Candidate for Treasury Secretary

In a recent endorsement, billionaire Elon Musk expressed support for Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as a potential U.S. Treasury secretary, suggesting Lutnick's ability to drive substantial change. Musk, who serves as an advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, emphasized the need for disruption in traditional fiscal policies.

Musk described Scott Bessent, another possible candidate, as a 'business-as-usual choice', implying that such an approach risks economic stagnation and mounting debt. He shared these views on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The billionaire's comments have sparked discussions about the direction of America's financial leadership and the necessity of reformative ideas in top government roles. Observers and policymakers alike await Trump's official nomination for the critical position.

(With inputs from agencies.)