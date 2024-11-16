Left Menu

Political Battlefield: Inflation and Welfare Promises in Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized BJP for mimicking Congress' welfare schemes in Maharashtra amidst inflation concerns. The BJP-led alliance promises higher benefits if elected, while the Congress-led MVA offers even more substantial support. Shivakumar invited Maharashtra ministers to witness Karnataka's schemes firsthand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the BJP of replicating Congress' welfare schemes in Maharashtra, as inflation pressures rise. He remarked that the BJP is now feeling the economic heat, leading them to propose Rs 1,500 for women, with promises to increase it to Rs 2,100 if victorious.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's pledge to uplift the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 mirrors initiatives in Karnataka, Shivakumar argued. He stated that the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has already promised Rs 3,000 to women, Rs 4,000 to the unemployed youth, and life insurance of Rs 25 lakh for the young citizens.

Displaying BJP's advertisements from Maharashtra, Shivakumar alleged misinformation campaigns against Congress, claiming they haven't implemented said schemes in Karnataka. He extended an invite for Maharashtra's ministers to tour Karnataka's initiatives, hinting at chartered flights for the visit. Shivakumar, while campaigning, forecasted a 160-seat victory for the MVA in the Maharashtra assembly race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

