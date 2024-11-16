Stage Scare at Shiv Sena Rally: Uddhav Thackeray's Narrow Escape
A tense moment occurred at Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Thane as the stage began shaking, but the situation was managed without incident. Thackeray and his team safely exited, and the incident was captured on video, going viral. The rally supported Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare.
- Country:
- India
A rally for Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Thane encountered tense moments when the makeshift stage began to shake as the event neared its conclusion on Saturday night.
Despite fears of a potential collapse, no accidents transpired, and the former chief minister was safely escorted off the stage by bodyguards and party officials.
The rally was organized to back Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare, running in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections in Thane city. The event, which also saw the presence of former MP Vinayak Raut, garnered further attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage in Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video of Cow Mistreatment Sparks Legal Action
Trio Booked After Viral Video Leads to Tragic Suicide in Mumbai
Journalists Arrested Over Viral Video: Free Press Under Fire
Commodity Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Election Rally
PM Modi Criticizes MVA's Leadership Amid Maharashtra Election Rally