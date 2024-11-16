Left Menu

Stage Scare at Shiv Sena Rally: Uddhav Thackeray's Narrow Escape

A tense moment occurred at Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Thane as the stage began shaking, but the situation was managed without incident. Thackeray and his team safely exited, and the incident was captured on video, going viral. The rally supported Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:27 IST
Stage Scare at Shiv Sena Rally: Uddhav Thackeray's Narrow Escape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rally for Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Thane encountered tense moments when the makeshift stage began to shake as the event neared its conclusion on Saturday night.

Despite fears of a potential collapse, no accidents transpired, and the former chief minister was safely escorted off the stage by bodyguards and party officials.

The rally was organized to back Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare, running in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections in Thane city. The event, which also saw the presence of former MP Vinayak Raut, garnered further attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024