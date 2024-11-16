Stage Scare at Shiv Sena Rally: Uddhav Thackeray's Narrow Escape

A rally for Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Thane encountered tense moments when the makeshift stage began to shake as the event neared its conclusion on Saturday night.

Despite fears of a potential collapse, no accidents transpired, and the former chief minister was safely escorted off the stage by bodyguards and party officials.

The rally was organized to back Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare, running in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections in Thane city. The event, which also saw the presence of former MP Vinayak Raut, garnered further attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)