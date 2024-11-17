Prime Minister Modi's Historic Journey: Strengthening Bonds Across Three Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria Sunday, kicking off his historic three-nation tour. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years, following an invitation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Upon arrival in Abuja, Modi received a warm reception from Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who bestowed upon him the 'Key to the City,' symbolizing trust and honor from the Nigerian people. The Ministry of External Affairs shared images of the welcoming ceremony on social media platform X.

Modi's itinerary includes a five-day visit encompassing Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. In Brazil, he will participate in the 19th G20 Summit alongside global leaders such as Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. The final leg of his journey takes him to Guyana, marking the first Indian prime ministerial visit there in over 50 years.

