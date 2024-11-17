Biden and Xi Reach Historic AI Agreement
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons should be made by humans, not artificial intelligence. This historic declaration, announced by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, marks a significant diplomatic milestone between the two nations.
In a groundbreaking diplomatic development, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have jointly declared that human decision-making is essential in the governance of nuclear weaponry, rejecting the idea of artificial intelligence playing a role in such critical choices.
This unprecedented agreement, disclosed by Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor, comes amid global concerns over the increasing integration of AI in military strategies.
The accord signifies a meaningful step towards ensuring that international security remains a human-controlled domain, emphasizing the importance of responsible leadership in the face of advancing technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
