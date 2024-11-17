Left Menu

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Over 100 detainees, arrested during protests after Venezuela's disputed July elections, were released from prisons across the country. Foro Penal confirmed the release of political prisoners amidst ongoing allegations of electoral fraud and government repression, as President Maduro's disputed victory sparked demonstrations and international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 05:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 05:41 IST
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development amid ongoing tensions, over 100 people arrested during protests following Venezuela's contested presidential election have been freed. The local rights group Foro Penal confirmed their release from four prisons across the nation.

This move comes as President Nicolas Maduro, whose victory in the July elections remains heavily disputed, continues to face opposition accusations of electoral fraud. Despite the controversy, Maduro is set to begin his next term in January.

Foro Penal reported that approximately 1,800 people were detained post-election, as international and domestic scrutiny grows over the government's handling of dissent. Allegations of mistreatment in detention further complicate Maduro's contested presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024