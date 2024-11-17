Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

In a significant development amid ongoing tensions, over 100 people arrested during protests following Venezuela's contested presidential election have been freed. The local rights group Foro Penal confirmed their release from four prisons across the nation.

This move comes as President Nicolas Maduro, whose victory in the July elections remains heavily disputed, continues to face opposition accusations of electoral fraud. Despite the controversy, Maduro is set to begin his next term in January.

Foro Penal reported that approximately 1,800 people were detained post-election, as international and domestic scrutiny grows over the government's handling of dissent. Allegations of mistreatment in detention further complicate Maduro's contested presidency.

