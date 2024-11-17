Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest
Over 100 detainees, arrested during protests after Venezuela's disputed July elections, were released from prisons across the country. Foro Penal confirmed the release of political prisoners amidst ongoing allegations of electoral fraud and government repression, as President Maduro's disputed victory sparked demonstrations and international concern.
In a significant development amid ongoing tensions, over 100 people arrested during protests following Venezuela's contested presidential election have been freed. The local rights group Foro Penal confirmed their release from four prisons across the nation.
This move comes as President Nicolas Maduro, whose victory in the July elections remains heavily disputed, continues to face opposition accusations of electoral fraud. Despite the controversy, Maduro is set to begin his next term in January.
Foro Penal reported that approximately 1,800 people were detained post-election, as international and domestic scrutiny grows over the government's handling of dissent. Allegations of mistreatment in detention further complicate Maduro's contested presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
