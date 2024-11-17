Left Menu

Race to Lead: Contenders Emerge for U.S. Transportation Chief

The Trump transition team considers former Uber executive Emil Michael and three current or former Republican congressmen, including a Fox News host, for the role of U.S. Department of Transportation chief. Tech industry figures and major political backers like Elon Musk may influence the final decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 05:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 05:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump transition team is evaluating several candidates for the position of U.S. Department of Transportation chief, informed sources revealed to Reuters. Among the frontrunners is Emil Michael, a former Uber executive who maintains strong connections within tech circles and political realms.

Other noteworthy contenders include current Missouri Representative Sam Graves, outgoing Louisiana Representative Garret Graves, and Sean Duffy, a former Wisconsin congressman now serving as a Fox News host. While some candidates speak openly about their prospects, others remain tight-lipped on the issue.

Elon Musk, a key Trump supporter, is expected to wield considerable influence in the candidate selection process, according to insiders. The Transportation Department, which manages a vast range of regulatory tasks, from pipelines to aviation, could see Tesla's regulatory landscape shift under potential new leadership influenced by Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

