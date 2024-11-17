Left Menu

China and US: Navigating Tensions Amid Leadership Changes

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met US President Joe Biden to discuss future US-China relations amidst leadership changes. Xi emphasized the importance of a stable relationship for global stability, voicing concerns over Trump's protectionist rhetoric. The meeting covered topics like cooperation, technology, and human rights issues.

Updated: 17-11-2024 05:51 IST
In a pivotal meeting on Saturday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with outgoing US President Joe Biden, signaling China's readiness to engage with the upcoming Trump administration despite challenges.

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Xi emphasized the need for stable relations between China and the US, which he described as crucial for global stability.

Xi's comments, made without directly addressing Trump, suggested apprehension over potential protectionist policies. The leaders discussed cooperation on technology and human rights among other topics.

