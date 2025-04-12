Harmony and Honors: Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards 2025

In a celebration of musical talent and cultural heritage, the 12th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards honored Anita Singhvi, Ahmed Hussain, and Mohammed Hussain. The event took place at the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Auditorium in New Delhi, graced by key figures including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The awards, established in honor of the late Jyotsna Darda, aim to recognize outstanding talent across various music genres. The ceremony featured performances by acclaimed artists like Mame Khan and the Tribhukti band, engaging audiences with a rich tapestry of sound.

Vijay Darda, Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of Lokmat Media Group, paid tribute to his wife, Jyotsna, highlighting her lifelong dedication to music even during her battle with cancer. The event spans six cities, continuing to captivate music aficionados until its conclusion on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)