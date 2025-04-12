Marquez Brothers Dominate Qatar Grand Prix
Marc Marquez secured a fourth consecutive sprint victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, reclaiming the MotoGP riders' championship lead. His brother Alex finished second, maintaining their season-long first-second sprint finish streak. Franco Morbidelli took third, and rookie Fermin Aldeguer achieved his best MotoGP finish in fourth.
In a thrilling display of skill and dominance, Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his fourth consecutive sprint win at the Qatar Grand Prix, regaining the top spot in the MotoGP riders' championship.
His younger brother, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing, secured second place once again, keeping the sibling rivalry alive and consistent, as they have taken first and second in all four sprints this season.
Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli of VR46 Racing earned a respectable third place, and Alex's rookie teammate, Fermin Aldeguer, delivered an extraordinary performance by finishing fourth, marking his best MotoGP result to date.
