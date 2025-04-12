Left Menu

Marquez Brothers Dominate Qatar Grand Prix

Marc Marquez secured a fourth consecutive sprint victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, reclaiming the MotoGP riders' championship lead. His brother Alex finished second, maintaining their season-long first-second sprint finish streak. Franco Morbidelli took third, and rookie Fermin Aldeguer achieved his best MotoGP finish in fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:07 IST
Marquez Brothers Dominate Qatar Grand Prix
Marc Marquez

In a thrilling display of skill and dominance, Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his fourth consecutive sprint win at the Qatar Grand Prix, regaining the top spot in the MotoGP riders' championship.

His younger brother, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing, secured second place once again, keeping the sibling rivalry alive and consistent, as they have taken first and second in all four sprints this season.

Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli of VR46 Racing earned a respectable third place, and Alex's rookie teammate, Fermin Aldeguer, delivered an extraordinary performance by finishing fourth, marking his best MotoGP result to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025