Marquez Brothers Dominate Qatar Grand Prix

In a thrilling display of skill and dominance, Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his fourth consecutive sprint win at the Qatar Grand Prix, regaining the top spot in the MotoGP riders' championship.

His younger brother, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing, secured second place once again, keeping the sibling rivalry alive and consistent, as they have taken first and second in all four sprints this season.

Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli of VR46 Racing earned a respectable third place, and Alex's rookie teammate, Fermin Aldeguer, delivered an extraordinary performance by finishing fourth, marking his best MotoGP result to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)