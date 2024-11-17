Left Menu

Trump's Celebratory Night at Madison Square Garden: A Clash of Politics and Combat Sports

President-elect Donald Trump attended a UFC event at Madison Square Garden, celebrating his election victory among supporters. Joined by high-profile personalities like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump was seen engaging with the crowd, marking his second outing since his November 5 electoral win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:54 IST
Trump's Celebratory Night at Madison Square Garden: A Clash of Politics and Combat Sports
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump made a high-profile appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, amidst heavy security. The occasion was a UFC event where the political and athletic worlds converged.

In addition to the electrifying atmosphere, notable figures such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accompanied Trump. The event offered a snapshot of Trump's diverse support base, ranging from political allies to cultural icons like Kid Rock.

This marks only Trump's second public engagement since his election win, following a meeting with President Biden. Trump's charisma was on full display, turning the UFC event into a celebratory gathering of his loyal followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024