Sandeep Varier's Switch: Political Dynamics Altered

Sandeep G Varier, a notable dissident from the Kerala BJP ranks, has made waves by officially joining the Congress party. His move is seen as advantageous by Congress, especially amid preparations for an imminent bypoll in the Palakkad assembly constituency.

Once a spokesperson and state committee member for the BJP, Varier was warmly embraced by the top Congress leadership at a welcoming event. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran addressed the media, stating that Varier's arrival bolsters their ranks, and hinted at more potential defections from the BJP to Congress.

In his transition, Varier pledged not to revert to his previous political practices and emphasized his new commitment to the Congress' ideals. His criticism of the BJP included frustrations over political compromises and the party's handling of the Karuvannur co-operative bank scam. As part of his new political journey, Varier has also met with leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League, highlighting his intent to partake in a more secular and humanitarian political approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)