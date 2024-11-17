Left Menu

Unusual Campaign Appeal: A Ban on Slippers

Gurudas Sambhaji Kamble, an independent candidate in Maharashtra's Paranda assembly seat, has requested a ban on slippers near polling booths. Kamble, whose election symbol is 'chappals', argues that wearing them within a 200-meter radius could violate election conduct codes, impacting fair election practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:35 IST
In a peculiar request ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, independent candidate Gurudas Sambhaji Kamble is seeking a ban on slippers near polling booths in the Dharashiv constituency. His election symbol, 'chappals,' poses a unique challenge to the election code of conduct.

Kamble, contesting from the Paranda assembly seat, has urged officials to prohibit the wearing of slippers within a 200-meter radius of polling booths. According to the Election Commission of India's code, candidates are prohibited from displaying their symbols at polling stations, and Kamble fears that the presence of slippers might inadvertently breach this rule.

In his letter to election authorities, Kamble stressed that his request aims to preserve the election's integrity and prevent code violations. With Maharashtra set for elections on November 20 and vote counting on November 23, Kamble's appeal adds an intriguing dimension to the electoral process.

