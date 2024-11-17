Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray: A Visionary Leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, praising him for his vision in Maharashtra's development and dedication to Marathi empowerment. Thackeray, who passed in 2012, is remembered for his influence on Indian culture and politics. His legacy remains significant, despite political shifts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on Sunday, highlighting his visionary role in Maharashtrian development and Marathi empowerment.
Thackeray, who died at his Mumbai home 'Matoshree' on November 17, 2012, continues to influence through his bold voice advocating Indian culture.
The Shiv Sena experienced a significant split in 2022 after Eknath Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, eventually aligning with the BJP.
