Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray: A Visionary Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on Sunday, highlighting his visionary role in Maharashtrian development and Marathi empowerment.

Thackeray, who died at his Mumbai home 'Matoshree' on November 17, 2012, continues to influence through his bold voice advocating Indian culture.

The Shiv Sena experienced a significant split in 2022 after Eknath Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, eventually aligning with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)