Left Menu

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray: A Visionary Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, praising him for his vision in Maharashtra's development and dedication to Marathi empowerment. Thackeray, who passed in 2012, is remembered for his influence on Indian culture and politics. His legacy remains significant, despite political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:03 IST
Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray: A Visionary Leader
Balasaheb Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on Sunday, highlighting his visionary role in Maharashtrian development and Marathi empowerment.

Thackeray, who died at his Mumbai home 'Matoshree' on November 17, 2012, continues to influence through his bold voice advocating Indian culture.

The Shiv Sena experienced a significant split in 2022 after Eknath Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, eventually aligning with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024