Left Menu

Swami Govinddev Giri Calls for 'Dharma-Yudh' Against 'Vote Jihad'

Swami Govinddev Giri, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, expressed opposition to labeling political contests as 'vote jihad'. He urged Hindu society to counter such strategies, emphasizing voting as a civic duty. His remarks came in response to Devendra Fadnavis's assertions about 'vote jihad'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:49 IST
Swami Govinddev Giri Calls for 'Dharma-Yudh' Against 'Vote Jihad'
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Swami Govinddev Giri, the treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, spoke out against framing political conflicts as 'vote jihad'. He called upon the Hindu community to decisively resist this narrative.

The seer's comments were a reaction to recent statements by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had accused opponents of promoting 'vote jihad' and advocated for a 'dharma-yudh' or religious war over votes. Giri emphasized that traditional guidance on voting, once subtly conveyed, is now being overtly politicized.

Highlighting that voting is the duty of responsible citizens, Giri equated being a true Hindu with humanity and fairness, akin to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's values. His remarks were in line with Fadnavis's earlier call to counter appeals by some Islamic scholars for a 'vote jihad' against the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024