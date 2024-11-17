Swami Govinddev Giri Calls for 'Dharma-Yudh' Against 'Vote Jihad'

On Sunday, Swami Govinddev Giri, the treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, spoke out against framing political conflicts as 'vote jihad'. He called upon the Hindu community to decisively resist this narrative.

The seer's comments were a reaction to recent statements by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had accused opponents of promoting 'vote jihad' and advocated for a 'dharma-yudh' or religious war over votes. Giri emphasized that traditional guidance on voting, once subtly conveyed, is now being overtly politicized.

Highlighting that voting is the duty of responsible citizens, Giri equated being a true Hindu with humanity and fairness, akin to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's values. His remarks were in line with Fadnavis's earlier call to counter appeals by some Islamic scholars for a 'vote jihad' against the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)