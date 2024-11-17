Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Shifted Projects and Job Loss in Maharashtra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for shifting major projects like Foxconn and Airbus from Maharashtra to Gujarat, resulting in significant job losses. She alleged that government policies favor individuals, particularly targeting Adani. Vadra advocated for job creation, accountability, and systemic changes if her party regains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:17 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Shifted Projects and Job Loss in Maharashtra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP during a rally in Maharashtra, accusing the party of displacing significant projects to Gujarat, which she argues has deprived Maharashtra of much-needed job opportunities. She called for voters to focus on real issues as assembly polls approach.

Highlighting the government's preferential treatment to certain industrialists, Vadra pointed fingers at Adani, accusing the BJP of crafting policies that favor individual gain over public welfare. She criticized current policies underlining shifts in India's job market and governance accountability.

Vadra pledged that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance returns to power, their government would focus on substantial employment initiatives, enhance accountability, and support citizen-centric policies. She reiterated the need to address youth unemployment and proposed a monthly allowance for job seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024