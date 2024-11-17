Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Shifted Projects and Job Loss in Maharashtra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP during a rally in Maharashtra, accusing the party of displacing significant projects to Gujarat, which she argues has deprived Maharashtra of much-needed job opportunities. She called for voters to focus on real issues as assembly polls approach.
Highlighting the government's preferential treatment to certain industrialists, Vadra pointed fingers at Adani, accusing the BJP of crafting policies that favor individual gain over public welfare. She criticized current policies underlining shifts in India's job market and governance accountability.
Vadra pledged that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance returns to power, their government would focus on substantial employment initiatives, enhance accountability, and support citizen-centric policies. She reiterated the need to address youth unemployment and proposed a monthly allowance for job seekers.
