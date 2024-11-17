BJP President J P Nadda Accuses Jharkhand Government of Aiding Infiltration

BJP President J P Nadda has alleged that the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand is actively supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators by providing them shelter and facilitating the creation of official documents, such as Aadhaar cards, for them.

In a series of rallies, Nadda attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's approach to OBC representation while praising the BJP-led NDA government for incorporating OBCs, tribals, and others into mainstream politics. Nadda emphasized the significant infrastructure investments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Nadda also accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of involvement in various corruption scandals and stressed the need for a BJP-led government to bring stability and progress to the state. He promised new development initiatives if the BJP comes to power in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)