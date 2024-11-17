Left Menu

BJP President J P Nadda Accuses Jharkhand Government of Aiding Infiltration

BJP President J P Nadda accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of aiding Bangladeshi infiltrators by providing shelter in madrasas and facilitating land and government documents. Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his stance on OBC members and outlined the BJP's actions for tribal, OBC, and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:33 IST
BJP President J P Nadda Accuses Jharkhand Government of Aiding Infiltration
BJP president
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President J P Nadda has alleged that the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand is actively supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators by providing them shelter and facilitating the creation of official documents, such as Aadhaar cards, for them.

In a series of rallies, Nadda attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's approach to OBC representation while praising the BJP-led NDA government for incorporating OBCs, tribals, and others into mainstream politics. Nadda emphasized the significant infrastructure investments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Nadda also accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of involvement in various corruption scandals and stressed the need for a BJP-led government to bring stability and progress to the state. He promised new development initiatives if the BJP comes to power in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024