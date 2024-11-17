Suvendu Adhikari Slams MVA's 'Vote Bank Politics'
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as an opportunistic coalition similar to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal, accusing both of corruption and exploiting communities as vote banks. He alleged illegal immigration issues and urged for a focus on development under Modi's leadership.
- India
Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader, launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), labeling it an opportunist coalition akin to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.
Adhikari accused both alliances of indulging in corruption, nepotism, and using communities as vote banks. He highlighted rising community populations and alleged illegal immigration issues impacting states like Maharashtra.
Adhikari urged Maharashtra voters to prioritize development and transparency, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
