Modi Accuses Congress of 'Vote Bank Politics' and Defends Waqf Amendments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for promoting vote bank politics, drawing attention to the newly amended Waqf Act. He accused Congress of marginalizing the SC, ST, and OBC communities, and of disrespecting Dr. Ambedkar's legacy, while highlighting the progress made under his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a fierce critique against the Congress party, accusing it of spreading a 'vote bank politics virus.' This comes in the wake of opposition to the newly amended Waqf Act, which Modi claims is a step toward truth and equity.

Addressing a rally in Hisar, Modi alleged that Congress had historically marginalized the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, relegating them to second-class citizenship. He pointed out the significant progress under his rule, citing the wide-reaching impact of the Jan Dhan accounts for these communities.

Further, Modi defended the sweeping changes in the Waqf law, asserting that they prevent land exploitation and benefit the impoverished. He also reiterated his party's commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code, contrasting it with Congress's alleged opportunistic manipulation of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

