Left Menu

From Global Tensions to Climate Talks: Key Highlights

A round-up of world events includes Putin's unchanged stance on Ukraine, increased Israeli military drafts, a deadly stabbing in China, Israel targeting Hezbollah, Xi's commitment to work with Trump's team, Bangladesh's dengue crisis, Russia's Ukraine airstrikes, Senegal's legislative elections, Gaza casualties, and the G20 summit's climate focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:26 IST
From Global Tensions to Climate Talks: Key Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In global news, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported no change in Vladimir Putin's stance on Ukraine, despite recent communication. Scholz defended his controversial decision to speak with the Russian President, emphasizing the West's unwavering support for Ukraine, as he departed for the G20 summit in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military intensified its conscription efforts among the ultra-Orthodox community, following a Supreme Court ruling to end exemptions. This development has heightened tensions between religious and secular Israelis as the country faces conflicts on its borders.

China grapples with its second mass stabbing in a week, prompting national concern. A 21-year-old former student was arrested after killing eight and wounding 17 at a vocational college, highlighting societal issues needing urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024