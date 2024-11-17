From Global Tensions to Climate Talks: Key Highlights

In global news, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported no change in Vladimir Putin's stance on Ukraine, despite recent communication. Scholz defended his controversial decision to speak with the Russian President, emphasizing the West's unwavering support for Ukraine, as he departed for the G20 summit in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military intensified its conscription efforts among the ultra-Orthodox community, following a Supreme Court ruling to end exemptions. This development has heightened tensions between religious and secular Israelis as the country faces conflicts on its borders.

China grapples with its second mass stabbing in a week, prompting national concern. A 21-year-old former student was arrested after killing eight and wounding 17 at a vocational college, highlighting societal issues needing urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)