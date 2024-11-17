High Turnout Defies Expectations: Trump's Unlikely Victory

In a surprising twist, the 2024 presidential election saw sky-high voter turnout, challenging the belief that Republicans struggle when voter participation surges. More than 152 million ballots were cast nationwide, according to the Associated Press, and the final count is expected to rival the 158 million votes in the 2020 contest.

Donald Trump emerged victorious over Kamala Harris, leading by nearly 3 million votes, shattering the assumption that high-turnout elections only benefit Democrats. Trump's win contradicts his earlier warnings that expanded voting could permanently disadvantage Republicans.

Despite strategic mail voting efforts from both parties, Trump's outreach to infrequent, conservative voters played a crucial role in his successful campaign. This has shifted the focus on future election dynamics and the key factors at play in high-turnout scenarios.

