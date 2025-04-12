Smartphone Tariff Relief: A Break from Maximalist Trade Policies

The Trump administration has taken a step back from its aggressive tariff regime, providing vital relief to the technology sector by excluding smartphones, computers, and other electronics from hefty import duties. These products, predominantly imported from China, were initially subjected to 125% tariffs.

In a notice released to shippers, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) specified the tariff codes that have been exempted. This exemption, applied retroactively to April 5, covers 20 product categories, including broad-spectrum technology items like computers, laptops, and semiconductor equipment.

The decision reflects a shift in the administration's trade policy, particularly towards China's goods, offering a reprieve to major tech corporations like Apple and Dell Technologies. The reasoning behind this late change remains undisclosed, but it's a significant deviation from President Trump's prior maximalist approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)