Leeds and Burnley Edge Closer to Premier League Return

Leeds and Burnley lead the race for Championship promotion, both winning their latest matches. Leeds maintains top position based on goal difference, ahead of Burnley, with four games left. They aim to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League, where both clubs previously competed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leeds and Burnley have surged ahead as strong contenders for automatic promotion to the Premier League, following crucial victories over the weekend.

Burnley's 2-1 win over Norwich on Friday set the stage, while Leeds claimed a 2-1 victory against Preston on Saturday, maintaining their position at the top of the table on goal difference.

With just four rounds remaining and a five-point cushion over Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley are poised for a potential return to the top flight, eager to leave the Championship behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

