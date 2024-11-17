Nigeria-India Maritime Partnership: A New Era of Security and Investments

During a historic visit to Nigeria, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to deepen collaborative efforts in maritime security and counter-terrorism with the West African nation.

As the first Indian leader to visit in 17 years, Modi discussed economic growth and security with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, focusing on healthcare, defense, and food security.

Nigeria aims to secure more Indian investments, having already attracted $14 billion in pledges, which includes a substantial commitment from Jindal Steel and Power.

(With inputs from agencies.)