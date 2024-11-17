Left Menu

Nigeria-India Maritime Partnership: A New Era of Security and Investments

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Nigeria, both nations agreed to enhance collaboration in maritime security, intelligence, and counter-terrorism. They discussed economic development, with Nigeria seeking Indian investments. Modi's visit marks the first in 17 years by an Indian premier to Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a historic visit to Nigeria, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to deepen collaborative efforts in maritime security and counter-terrorism with the West African nation.

As the first Indian leader to visit in 17 years, Modi discussed economic growth and security with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, focusing on healthcare, defense, and food security.

Nigeria aims to secure more Indian investments, having already attracted $14 billion in pledges, which includes a substantial commitment from Jindal Steel and Power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

