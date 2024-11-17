NPP Withdraws Support Over Manipur Crisis
The National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. The NPP criticized Chief Minister N Biren Singh's handling of the ongoing crisis, stating his failure to restore peace. The NPP, with seven MLAs in the Manipur assembly, cited increasing violence and suffering.
The National People's Party (NPP) has officially withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, criticizing the administration's inability to resolve escalating unrest in the region.
With seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly, the NPP has expressed increasing concern over the deteriorating situation, which has led to the loss of innocent lives and immense suffering among residents.
In a formal letter to BJP chief J P Nadda, the NPP accused Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government of failing to bring about normalcy, prompting their decision to retract their support for his leadership, effective immediately.
