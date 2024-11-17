Left Menu

NPP Withdraws Support Over Manipur Crisis

The National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. The NPP criticized Chief Minister N Biren Singh's handling of the ongoing crisis, stating his failure to restore peace. The NPP, with seven MLAs in the Manipur assembly, cited increasing violence and suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong/Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National People's Party (NPP) has officially withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, criticizing the administration's inability to resolve escalating unrest in the region.

With seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly, the NPP has expressed increasing concern over the deteriorating situation, which has led to the loss of innocent lives and immense suffering among residents.

In a formal letter to BJP chief J P Nadda, the NPP accused Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government of failing to bring about normalcy, prompting their decision to retract their support for his leadership, effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

