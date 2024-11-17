NPP Withdraws Support Over Manipur Crisis

The National People's Party (NPP) has officially withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, criticizing the administration's inability to resolve escalating unrest in the region.

With seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly, the NPP has expressed increasing concern over the deteriorating situation, which has led to the loss of innocent lives and immense suffering among residents.

In a formal letter to BJP chief J P Nadda, the NPP accused Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government of failing to bring about normalcy, prompting their decision to retract their support for his leadership, effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)