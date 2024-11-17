Left Menu

Turmoil in Trump's Cabinet Picks: Ethics Report Controversy

Senator Markwayne Mullin urges the release of an ethics report detailing allegations against Matt Gaetz, Trump's attorney general pick. Gaetz resigned amid claims of misconduct and drug use. The Senate seeks access to the report as they review Gaetz's nomination. Controversy ensues over the report's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:48 IST
In a recent development concerning President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet selections, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin has called upon the House of Representatives to disclose an unreleased ethics report. This document reportedly contains allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use by Trump's appointee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz, who resigned from his position in the House shortly after being named by Trump, faces scrutiny over the claims, which involve a 17-year-old girl. Senator Mullin, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," emphasized the Senate's right to review the report before confirming Gaetz's appointment.

The controversy continues, with divisions among Republican leaders regarding the report's public release. While the Justice Department has decided not to charge Gaetz criminally, the ethical implications remain at the forefront of discussions as the Senate debates his potential role in the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

