Priyanka Gandhi Stirs Up Excitement in Nagpur Roadshow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra energized the streets of Nagpur with her roadshow, as locals thronged to catch a glimpse of the Congress leader on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The turnout was substantial, with the roadshow traversing Nagpur West and Nagpur Central, areas traditionally dominated by the BJP, drawing enthusiasm from citizens.

The event was not without controversy as tensions flared up between BJP and Congress supporters, requiring police intervention to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)