Priyanka Gandhi Stirs Up Excitement in Nagpur Roadshow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in Nagpur sparked significant excitement among locals on the eve of Maharashtra assembly elections. Although it witnessed support across constituencies, it also saw tensions between Congress and BJP supporters. The roadshow concluded with police intervention due to heated exchanges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:13 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra energized the streets of Nagpur with her roadshow, as locals thronged to catch a glimpse of the Congress leader on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
The turnout was substantial, with the roadshow traversing Nagpur West and Nagpur Central, areas traditionally dominated by the BJP, drawing enthusiasm from citizens.
The event was not without controversy as tensions flared up between BJP and Congress supporters, requiring police intervention to prevent escalation.
