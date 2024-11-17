Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Stirs Up Excitement in Nagpur Roadshow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in Nagpur sparked significant excitement among locals on the eve of Maharashtra assembly elections. Although it witnessed support across constituencies, it also saw tensions between Congress and BJP supporters. The roadshow concluded with police intervention due to heated exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra energized the streets of Nagpur with her roadshow, as locals thronged to catch a glimpse of the Congress leader on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The turnout was substantial, with the roadshow traversing Nagpur West and Nagpur Central, areas traditionally dominated by the BJP, drawing enthusiasm from citizens.

The event was not without controversy as tensions flared up between BJP and Congress supporters, requiring police intervention to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

