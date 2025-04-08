Fear Grips Punjab: Grenade Blast Rocks BJP Leader's Home

Union Minister Ravneet Bittu met with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoranjan Kalia following a blast that occurred outside Kalia's residence, expressing concern over the burgeoning atmosphere of fear in Punjab. Bittu criticized the pervasive availability of grenades, likening it to their presence in toy shops, and recalled Kalia's extensive experience during Punjab's turbulent militancy era.

Bittu directed harsh criticism at the Punjab government, accusing it of losing control over law and order. Describing the incident, he noted that an e-rickshaw reportedly passed Kalia's residence at around 1:15 am, with a grenade being subsequently thrown, damaging vehicles and property. He highlighted the ongoing drug issues and the emergence of two factions in the state, leading to further instability.

Reacting sharply, BJP State President Sunil Jakhar held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's AAP government accountable, probing its security measures following the blast. Jakhar questioned the efficacy of the Punjab Police's intelligence, contrasting it with the CM's claims of gathering intelligence at the Delhi Congress headquarters while failing to prevent the attack in Jalandhar.

The blast, which took place outside Kalia's residence, was reported in the early hours, prompting a forensic investigation. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur stated that the forensic team is examining whether it was indeed a grenade attack, with CCTV footage under surveillance. Kalia, who was asleep at the time, initially mistook the blast for thunder and has since cooperated by dispatching his gunman to assist police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)