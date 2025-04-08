Panic in Jalandhar: Blast Outside BJP Leader's Residence
A blast occurred outside former Cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, Punjab, causing panic but no injuries. Forensic teams are investigating, and police are reviewing CCTV footage. This incident is part of a series of explosions in Punjab targeting police and public areas in recent months.
- Country:
- India
Panic gripped the Jalandhar district in Punjab after a blast erupted outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place near Shastri Market.
In the early hours of the morning, a loud sound alerted residents near Kalia's home, prompting immediate action by law enforcement. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh confirmed that forensic specialists are on the scene, gathering evidence to understand the nature and cause of the explosion.
Authorities are meticulously analyzing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. This occurrence marks another in a troubling sequence of explosive events across Punjab, targeting key locations in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in recent months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Arrests 11 in Comedian Controversy at Habitat Venue
High Court Queries UP Police Over Delhi Arrest Protocol Breach
Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal arrested for ransacking venue where Kunal Kamra made ‘traitor’ jibe against Eknath Shinde: Police.
Police Tightens Noose on Absconding Prime Accused in Shiv Sena Leader's Murder
Journalist Prashant Koratkar, booked for making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, held from Telangana: Police.