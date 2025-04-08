Panic in Jalandhar: Blast Outside BJP Leader's Residence

Panic gripped the Jalandhar district in Punjab after a blast erupted outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place near Shastri Market.

In the early hours of the morning, a loud sound alerted residents near Kalia's home, prompting immediate action by law enforcement. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh confirmed that forensic specialists are on the scene, gathering evidence to understand the nature and cause of the explosion.

Authorities are meticulously analyzing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. This occurrence marks another in a troubling sequence of explosive events across Punjab, targeting key locations in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)