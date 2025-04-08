Left Menu

Panic in Jalandhar: Blast Outside BJP Leader's Residence

A blast occurred outside former Cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, Punjab, causing panic but no injuries. Forensic teams are investigating, and police are reviewing CCTV footage. This incident is part of a series of explosions in Punjab targeting police and public areas in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 08:19 IST
Panic in Jalandhar: Blast Outside BJP Leader's Residence
blast
  • Country:
  • India

Panic gripped the Jalandhar district in Punjab after a blast erupted outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place near Shastri Market.

In the early hours of the morning, a loud sound alerted residents near Kalia's home, prompting immediate action by law enforcement. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh confirmed that forensic specialists are on the scene, gathering evidence to understand the nature and cause of the explosion.

Authorities are meticulously analyzing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. This occurrence marks another in a troubling sequence of explosive events across Punjab, targeting key locations in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digitalization Enhances Entrepreneurship’s Role in Africa’s Development Goals

Pre-Service Teachers Not Ready for AI: Study Reveals Gaps in Training and Confidence

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025