Thackeray Accuses NITI Aayog of Mumbai Separation Ploy
Uddhav Thackeray accused NITI Aayog of using its metropolitan region blueprint as a strategy to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, undermining the importance of the BMC. If in power, the MVA plans to annul agreements perceived harmful to Mumbai. Thackeray emphasized resistance against Maharashtra's development being undermined.
Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has raised serious allegations against the NITI Aayog's initiative to develop the Mumbai metropolitan region, accusing it of trying to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra by diminishing the role of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Speaking at a rally in Mumbai just before the assembly elections, Thackeray declared that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would reverse the Memorandum of Understanding with the World Economic Forum and MMRDA, alleging these actions prioritize corporate interests over regional governance.
Thackeray, addressing broader concerns, criticized the current government for allegedly ceding significant control over key regional resources to corporate entities, notably the Adani Group, and urged voters to oppose the Mahayuti to prevent perceived regional exploitation.
