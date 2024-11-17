Thackeray Accuses NITI Aayog of Mumbai Separation Ploy

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has raised serious allegations against the NITI Aayog's initiative to develop the Mumbai metropolitan region, accusing it of trying to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra by diminishing the role of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking at a rally in Mumbai just before the assembly elections, Thackeray declared that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would reverse the Memorandum of Understanding with the World Economic Forum and MMRDA, alleging these actions prioritize corporate interests over regional governance.

Thackeray, addressing broader concerns, criticized the current government for allegedly ceding significant control over key regional resources to corporate entities, notably the Adani Group, and urged voters to oppose the Mahayuti to prevent perceived regional exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)