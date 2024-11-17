Left Menu

Thackeray Accuses NITI Aayog of Mumbai Separation Ploy

Uddhav Thackeray accused NITI Aayog of using its metropolitan region blueprint as a strategy to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, undermining the importance of the BMC. If in power, the MVA plans to annul agreements perceived harmful to Mumbai. Thackeray emphasized resistance against Maharashtra's development being undermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:21 IST
Thackeray Accuses NITI Aayog of Mumbai Separation Ploy
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has raised serious allegations against the NITI Aayog's initiative to develop the Mumbai metropolitan region, accusing it of trying to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra by diminishing the role of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking at a rally in Mumbai just before the assembly elections, Thackeray declared that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would reverse the Memorandum of Understanding with the World Economic Forum and MMRDA, alleging these actions prioritize corporate interests over regional governance.

Thackeray, addressing broader concerns, criticized the current government for allegedly ceding significant control over key regional resources to corporate entities, notably the Adani Group, and urged voters to oppose the Mahayuti to prevent perceived regional exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024