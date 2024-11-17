Left Menu

Kailash Gahlot's Resignation Sparks AAP Controversy

Kailash Gahlot, senior AAP leader and Transport Minister, resigns alleging political ambitions overshadow party's commitment to the public. His departure, amid ED and CBI probes, adds to AAP's current challenges. BJP sees it as proof of AAP's shift away from its original values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as Delhi Assembly elections approach, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced his resignation on Sunday. Gahlot criticized the party's shift towards political ambition over public commitment in his letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Accusations of controversies, including the expensive renovation of Kejriwal's residence dubbed 'sheeshmahal' by BJP, were among Gahlot's criticisms. His resignation follows allegations of pressure from ED and CBI probes, which AAP leaders claim is a BJP conspiracy leveraging central agencies.

Gahlot's departure adds fuel to the fire as AAP prepares for the upcoming polls. His move is seen as affirmation of AAP's shift from its foundational values, according to BJP spokespersons. His resignation has been officially accepted, and his portfolios will be managed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

